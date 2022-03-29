NMA Mourns Medical Doctor, Chinelo, Who Died in Kaduna Train Attack

The Nigerian Medical Association has mourned the death of Dr. Chinelo Nwando, a medical doctor who was shot by terrorists during the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, Punch reports.

The association in a statement signed by its President, Professor Innocent Ujah also decried the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

The statement of the NMA partly reads, “The President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof (Dr) Innocent A O Ujah, FNMA, and indeed all Medical and Dental Practitioners under the auspices of NMA are deeply saddened by the tragic, horrific and preventable death of one of our members, Dr Chinelo Megafu Nwando, who is reported to have lost her life from injuries sustained from gunshots when the train she travelled in from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by suspected bandits.

“As an Association, we vehemently decry the worsening insecurity in the country which has made all of us and Nigerians as a whole vulnerable to violent attacks by hoodlums, bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who are currently having a field day causing us deep sorrows and severe pains.

“The untimely death of the young, promising Dr Chinelo who served at the Kaduna State Dental Centre and worked with St Gerrard’s Hospital, Kakuri, while striving to earn a honest living is one other death too many. The Association notes that needless bloodletting and senseless loss of lives is fast becoming a recurrent decimal in our country, thus worsening the alarming effects of brain drain, which in many instances have been attributable to the worsening security situation in the country.

“The Association hereby calls on the security agencies to urgently reorganise the security architecture in the country with focus on intelligence gathering in order to avoid these carnages across the country.

“The Association also recommends that the Federal Government gives strong consideration to the establishment of state police to further complement the efforts of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The recruitment of more security personnel and the provision of modern security gadgets and ammunition for them can’t be overemphasised.

“Lastly, the Association prays God to grant the families of Dr Chinelo and all other victims of the very unfortunate incidence, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.