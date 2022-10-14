Nnamdi Kanu Was Discharged, Not Acquitted, Says Nigerian Government

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was discharged, but not acquitted, according to the Federal Government, Daily Trust reports.

Three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice Hanatu Sankey, held that the Federal Government flouted the Terrorism Act and breached the rights of Kanu when he was forcefully brought back to the country.

The appellate court held that the federal government’s action tainted the entire proceedings it initiated against Kanu and amounted to an abuse of criminal prosecution in general.

The court, therefore, discharged Kanu of the terrorism allegation.

But reacting on Thursday night, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Kanu had not been acquitted.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu. For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.”

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public. The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issues that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination. The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues,” the minister said in a statement which Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, his media aide, issued on his behalf.

