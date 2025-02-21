No Amount of Conspiracy Can Remove Anyanwu as PDP Secretary – PDP Stakeholders Forum

The PDP Stakeholders Forum has affirmed that no amount of conspiracy by impostors can unseat Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and that his fate can only be decided by democratically acceptable means and not by the wishful thinking of outsiders posing as party members but who are actually on a mission to sabotage the PDP.

President of the PDP Stakeholders Forum, Hon. Ali Yemi, a former member of the House of Representatives, said in Abuja on Friday that Senator Anyanwu’s leadership and dedication to the party have been exemplary, and any attempts to undermine his position are baseless and unfounded.

“Senator Anyanwu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the ideals and principles of the PDP. His contributions to the party’s growth and stability are invaluable, and we stand firmly behind him,” Yemi stated.

The PDP Stakeholders Forum, comprising prominent members and veterans of the party, expressed their confidence in Anyanwu’s ability to continue steering the party towards greater heights. They highlighted his role in fostering unity and cohesion within the party, which has been instrumental in the PDP’s recent successes.

“Senator Anyanwu’s tenure as National Secretary has been marked by transparency, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve the party’s best interests. Any conspiracy to remove him is not only unjust but also detrimental to the party’s progress,” Yemi added.

The forum also addressed the rumors and speculations surrounding Anyanwu’s position, dismissing them as the work of detractors who are threatened by his effective leadership. They called on all party members to remain vigilant and not be swayed by false narratives aimed at creating division within the party.

“These conspiracies are the handiwork of those who fear the positive changes that Senator Anyanwu is bringing to the PDP. We urge all members to see through these schemes and continue to support our National Secretary,” Yemi urged.

Hon. Yemi further reiterated the forum’s commitment to upholding the party’s constitution and ensuring that due process is followed in all matters concerning party leadership. He warned that any attempts to circumvent the party’s established procedures would be met with strong resistance from the stakeholders.

“The PDP is a party built on democratic principles and the rule of law. We will not allow any individual or group to undermine these principles for their selfish interests. Senator Anyanwu’s position is secure, and we will defend it vigorously to the highest court,” Yemi declared.

The Forum, which called for unity and solidarity among party members as they await the judicial challenge to those seeking to usurp Senator Anyanwu, said justice will prevail as it emphasized the need for collective efforts to strengthen the party and prepare for future electoral challenges.

“We must remain united and focused on our common goal of reclaiming power and delivering good governance to the people of Nigeria. Senator Anyanwu is a key part of this mission, and we must support him wholeheartedly,” Yemi concluded.

He noted that the PDP Stakeholders Forum’s strong stance on this issue sends a clear message to all party members and the public that Senator Anyanwu’s leadership is not up for negotiation and that the Forum’s unwavering support for him underscores the importance of stability and continuity in the party’s quest to regain its place as the ruling party.