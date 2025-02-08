No Explosion At Warri Refinery — NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has debunked reports of an explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

The Company, in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said operations at WRPC was halted to carry out repairs for efficient service delivery. He added that routine maintenance is progressing and operations will be back in the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that there was no explosion at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). Any reports suggesting otherwise are completely false.

“On January 25, 2025, operations at WRPC Area 1 were intentionally curtailed to carry out necessary intervention works on select equipment, including field instruments that were impacting sustainable and steady operations.

“These intervention works are essential to ensure the production of on-specification finished and intermediate products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and Kerosene (Kero).

“The routine maintenance is progressing as planned, and Area 1 will be back in operation within the next few days. Despite ongoing interventions, over the past 11 days, AGO loading has been maintained at an average of eight trucks per day, with a sufficient supply available to sustain ongoing truck load-out operations.

“NNPC Ltd remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted product supply and appreciates the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as it completes these essential maintenance activities,” the statement read.

