No More Protests in Northern Nigeria – Arewa Youth Groups

Some Arewa youth groups have announced a ban on all forms of protests in Northern Nigeria for the next year. A statement signed by Comrade Mustapha Alkali said the decision was made after an assessment of the events that unfolded on August 1 during the protests against the Federal Government.

According to the groups, the protests were hijacked by criminal elements who used the opportunity to wreak havoc on communities in the North.

The groups condemned the violence, arson, and criminal activities that took place during the protests, stating that they were unacceptable and threatened the fabric of society.

According to Alkali, the actions of those behind the protests are a clear indication that they want to destroy the North, adding that “they have no regard for our values, our culture, and our way of life” and have already “caused significant economic losses to the people, and we cannot afford to continue on this path.”

He added: “After careful assessment of the events that unfolded on August 1 during the protests against the Federal Government, we have resolved to place a ban on all forms of protests in Northern Nigeria for the next year.

“This decision was not taken lightly, but it has become necessary to protect the interests and well-being of our people. The events of August 1 were a clear indication that those behind the protests had ulterior motives that were detrimental to the North. The level of violence, arson, and criminal activities that took place during the protests were unprecedented and unacceptable.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the destruction of properties, the attack on innocent citizens, and the disruption of peace and order in our region. These actions are not only unhelpful but also threaten the very fabric of our society. The protests were characterized by wanton destruction of public and private properties, looting, and maiming of innocent citizens. This is not what we expect from a peaceful protest.

“Furthermore, the protests were hijacked by criminal elements who used the opportunity to wreak havoc on our communities. We cannot fold our arms and watch as our region is being destroyed by those who do not have our interests at heart. The protests have also caused significant economic losses to our people, and we cannot afford to continue on this path. We urge our youths to be vigilant and not allow themselves to be used as tools for destruction.

“The actions of those behind the protests are a clear indication that they want to destroy the North. They have no regard for our values, our culture, and our way of life. We will not stand idly by while our region is being destroyed. We will work with the security agencies to ensure that those who breach the peace are brought to justice.”

The Arewa youth groups also commended the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Minister of Agriculture and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, for their stance against violence and their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the North.

“Their leadership and vision are what our region needs at this critical time. They have shown that they are committed to the well-being of our people, and we urge them to continue on this path,” the statement added. “The efforts of the Ministers ensured that the protests did not get out of hand, preventing further destruction and loss of life. We urge them to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our region is safe and secure.”

The groups, however, warned troublemakers to stay away from the North and declared their support for President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

Alkali said: “We will not tolerate any form of violence or destruction in our region. We will work with the security agencies to ensure that those who breach the peace are brought to justice. We will not allow our region to be destroyed by those who do not have our interests at heart.

“Finally, we declare our support for President Bola Tinubu and his administration. We believe in his vision for a united and prosperous Nigeria, and we will work with him to achieve this goal. We urge all our members and supporters to remain calm and peaceful, and to work towards building a better future for our region and our country.”