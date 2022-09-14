Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

No Right-Thinking Person Will Vote APC in 2023 – Sen. Binos

Published

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe (PDP, Adamawa South) has said that no right-thinking Nigerian will vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections in view of the hardship the party has exposed the country to, Daily Trust reports.

Binos, who stated this while distributing farm inputs to farmers in Mayo Belwa LGA of Adamawa State, said many indices showed that voting APC into power in 2015 was a big mistake and the country is suffering for it.

“I think in Nigeria today, everyright-thinking person knows the difference between when PDP was in power, and now that we are under another party at the centre.

“Look at all the indices, what was the exchange rate in 2015, and what is it today? What was the rate of inflation in 2015, and what is it today? What was the cost of one bag of rice in 2015, what is it today? Just look at every index of development and you will know that people have never had it this bad.

“What was the security situation in 2015, and what is it like today? In 2015, we were only talking about the North East; today it is the entire country. There is no safe place.

“In 2015, you could travel from here to Abuja by road and you would not be afraid, but today you cannot. There are so many things that have gone wrong because of the government we have put in place because they don’t know what they are doing and because they have no idea of how to run things,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Tambuwal Denies Resigning as PDP Govs’ Forum Chair

The Sokoto State Governor, Waziri Tambuwal, has denied resigning from his position as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, Punch reports. Tambuwal...

5 days ago

News

PDP’s Day of Reckoning Coming, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take...

6 days ago

News

PDP Crisis: Ayu is Going Nowhere, Atiku’s Camp Insists

The camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday declared that moves to force the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia...

September 6, 2022

News

Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu Fly Out to UK Again

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Friday, travelled to...

September 3, 2022

Copyright ©