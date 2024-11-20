North Central Forum Dismisses Claims Of Favoritism In Appointments Against SGF

The North Central Progressive Forum has dismissed allegations of favoritism against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The forum’s national coordinator, Dr. Smart Oita, in a statement issued on Tuesday described the accusations as unfounded and politically motivated attempts to undermine the SGF and distract him from his duties.

The controversy stems from claims made by the APC North Central Forum, led by Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, alleging that Akume had favored his ethnic group, the Tiv people, in appointments made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group also threatened to mobilize for Akume’s removal.

Dr. Oita, however, described the accusations as false and misleading, stating that federal appointments are made at the discretion of the President, not the SGF, and that Akume has been instrumental in fostering unity and facilitating development in the North Central region.

The NCPF highlighted several initiatives led by Senator Akume, including facilitating appointments and projects in the North Central region, advocating for the establishment of a North Central Development Commission and supporting infrastructural development and federal appointments from diverse ethnic backgrounds in the region, such as the appointment of Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, a non-Tiv individual, as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“Senator Akume’s leadership has been exemplary, and his contributions to the North Central’s progress have been significant,” Dr. Oita stated.

The NCPF also accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State of orchestrating a smear campaign against Senator Akume.

According to the forum, Governor Alia has been holding clandestine meetings with opposition figures, allegedly plotting a self-sponsored impeachment drama to gain public sympathy and discredit the SGF.

“These distractions are a ploy to shift focus from Governor Alia’s inability to fulfill his campaign promises, such as implementing the minimum wage law and addressing unemployment,” Dr. Oita said.

The forum urged Governor Alia to prioritize the welfare of Benue citizens and focus on economic stability, infrastructure development, and job creation. It also appealed to Nigerians to remain patient with President Tinubu’s administration, noting that his reforms are designed to stabilize the economy and position the nation for long-term growth.

“Nigerians deserve leaders committed to transparency, accountability, and progress. Senator Akume embodies these values and will not be distracted by baseless accusations,” Dr. Oita said