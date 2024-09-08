North East Youths Laud Tinubu, Minister Utsev’s Efforts in Water and Sanitation Transformation

The North East Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development (NEYAPD) has commended President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, for their commitment to advancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by Comrade Usman Usman, the group acknowledged that the nation has made notable progress in improving WASH standards nationwide.

Usman said the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ campaign has played a crucial role in safeguarding the health, dignity, and well-being of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas.

He further said that the Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to achieving SDG 6.1 and 6.2 targets for WASH through the Steering Committee for the Campaign to End Open Defecation in Nigeria, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

According to him, the government’s key strategies, including the declaration of a State of Emergency in the WASH sector and the launch of the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Sanitation & Hygiene programme, have facilitated significant progress.

Usman added that collaboration with stakeholders has been instrumental in achieving progress, with the partnership facilitating the sharing of resources, expertise, and best practices.

Comrade Usman praised President Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to prioritizing WASH development, and Minister Utsev for championing the ‘Clean Nigeria’ campaign and promoting healthy living.

“Nigeria’s progress in improving WASH standards nationwide is commendable, and the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet’ Campaign has been instrumental in safeguarding the health, dignity, and well-being of Nigerians, particularly in rural areas,” the statement said.

“The initiative’s focus on increasing access to sanitation facilities, promoting hygiene practices, and engaging communities in behavior change has yielded remarkable results, with one state and 126 Local Government Areas declared Open Defecation Free (ODF).

“The Nigerian Government’s commitment to achieving SDG 6.1 and 6.2 targets for WASH is evident in the Steering Committee for the Campaign to end Open Defecation in Nigeria, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“The key strategies, including the declaration of a State of Emergency in the WASH sector, implementation of the National Action Plan, and launch of the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Sanitation & Hygiene programme, demonstrate a comprehensive approach to addressing WASH challenges.

“Collaboration with stakeholders, including state governments, local authorities, civil society organizations, and international partners, has been crucial in achieving significant progress. This partnership has facilitated the sharing of resources, expertise, and best practices, ensuring a coordinated approach to WASH development.

“As young people, we recognize the importance of access to clean water and sanitation services for all. We urge President Tinubu and Minister Utsev to continue prioritizing WASH development, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to these basic human rights.

“We commend President Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to prioritizing WASH development in Nigeria. His administration’s efforts have been instrumental in driving progress and ensuring that WASH remains a national priority.

“We also applaud Minister Utsev for championing the ‘Clean Nigeria’ campaign and his tireless efforts to promote healthy living. His dedication to improving sanitation and hygiene practices has been remarkable, and we recognize his contributions to the significant progress achieved so far.”

The North East Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, however, pledged support for WASH development, urging President Tinubu and Utsev to continue until every Nigerian has access to clean water and sanitation services.