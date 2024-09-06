North West Agenda for Peace (NOWAP) Lauds President Tinubu for Presence of Defence Minister, CDS to Flush Out Banditry

The North West Agenda for Peace (NOWAP) commends President Bola Tinubu for his proactive measures in addressing the escalating security challenges in the region. The presence of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, in the region attests to the President’s commitment to ridding terrorism and banditry.

We applaud President Tinubu’s directive for the Minister and security chiefs to relocate to the North West, demonstrating his concern for the security situation in the region. This move is a clear indication of the President’s willingness to take bold steps to address the challenges. It is reassuring to note that Mr. President has not forgotten the people of the North West in this time of crisis.

The North-west region has been plagued by terrorism and banditry, with four of the region’s seven states among the top five states with the highest number of kidnap incidents between July 2023 and June 2024. Therefore, the presence of the Defence Minister and security chiefs is a welcome development in the fight against these criminal elements.

We are encouraged by the Minister’s assurance to the troops of the President’s support in crushing bandits across the country. The President’s commitment to providing all necessary resources to the troops is a clear indication of his dedication to ending the security challenges in the region.

We beseech Mr. President to do his best to fish out the sponsors of banditry and other forms of insecurity within the region. This will help to address the root causes of the problem and bring lasting peace to the region.

The presence of the Defence Minister and security chiefs will significantly improve security in the region. Firstly, it will boost the morale of the troops, who will feel supported and motivated to intensify their efforts against the bandits. Secondly, it will enable the security agencies to develop a more effective strategy to tackle the security challenges, with the Minister and security chiefs providing guidance and oversight. Finally, it will demonstrate to the bandits and terrorists that the government is committed to ending their reign of terror, and that they will be brought to justice.

Furthermore, the strategy will also involve the local communities, who will be encouraged to provide intelligence and support to the security agencies. This will help to build trust and confidence between the security agencies and the local communities, and will enable the security agencies to respond more effectively to security threats.

Additionally, the presence of the Defence Minister and security chiefs will also facilitate the deployment of additional resources and equipment to the region, which will enhance the capacity of the security agencies to tackle the security challenges.

We acknowledge the presence of the Armed Forces in the region all these years, but the recent visit has boosted the morale of the troops. The people of the region now feel safer with the troops combing everywhere to get results done.

We applaud the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for his leadership and commitment to ending the security challenges in the North-west. He has proven his dedication to finding solutions to the region’s security problems.

We hail the troops for their bravery and sacrifices in the fight against banditry and terrorism. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we commend them for their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

We urge them to remain focused and undeterred in their efforts to flush out the bandits and terrorists. The recent failed mission should not be a setback, but rather an opportunity to regroup and intensify efforts to bring peace to the region.

We call on all stakeholders, including the local communities, traditional leaders, and civil society organizations, to support and cooperate with the security agencies in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the North-west. This is a collective responsibility, and we must all work together to achieve this goal.

We urge the federal government to provide all necessary support and resources to the security agencies, to enable them to effectively tackle the security challenges in the region. This includes providing additional funding, equipment, and personnel, as well as ensuring that the security agencies have the necessary legal and policy framework to operate effectively.

Signed,

Comrade Abba Gana Abba

President

Usman Abubakar

Secretary General

