Northern Christian Youths disown planned protests

Over one million youths under the aegis of Northern Christian Youths have expressed their disapproval of the planned protest scheduled for August 1st to 10th across the country. In a statement signed by Rev. Samson Job, the leader of the coalition of Christian youth groups, hinged their decision not to participate in the protest because of the president’s critical appointments from the country’s middle belt region.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, since assumption of office, has demonstrated an unalloyed commitment to addressing the socioeconomic challenges in the country. The president has made critical appointments as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, among others from northern Christians, which is unprecedented.”

The group posited that its refusal to be a part of the planned protest is a sign of appreciation for the recognition the president had accorded northern Christians by the quality of their positions in the present administration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has displayed that he is the father of the nation. We must admit that the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Chief of Defence Staff, among others, are well-intentioned to give the northern Christians a sense of belonging in the country.”

“We wish to state that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our own, and we must do all to protect it. We are aware of the tremendous work the president is doing to address the myriad of challenges in the country. This much we identify with and pledge our support for this administration.”

The group also stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had entrenched a regime of fairness and equity among the various ethnic groups by appointment into critical positions in the country.

“We are proud of the report card of the appointees in government. For example, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has displayed capacity and brought his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties, which are commendable in line with the renewed hope agenda of the president.”

“The SGF is indeed a worthy representation of northern Christians in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. His passion is infectious, and his disposition to entrench democracy is synonymous with his public service records as a former governor, minister, and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“It is instructive to state that over one million members of northern Christian groups have condemned the planned protest as it does not reflect the realities on the ground. In our opinion, the planned protest is a ploy by some disgruntled politicians to set the citizens against the government.”

The group also rated the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, high on coordinating the affairs of the Nigerian Military in preserving the territorial integrity of the country and curbing the activities of non-state actors in the country.

“The Chief of Defence Staff has displayed brilliance as an infantry general known for great exploits in his illustrious career in the Nigerian Army that culminated in his appointment as the Chief of Defence Staff by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The decision to appoint General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, a northern Christian, is sublime and has yielded the desired result in addressing the security challenges in the country.

“We must admit that the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff has been proactive in addressing the security challenges in the country. He has also displayed capacity and dedication to the united Nigeria, which is commendable and an indication of the confidence the president reposed on him.”

“It is our position that those endorsing the planned protest are out for mischief purposes and not for the worth of it. The northern Christian youths can’t be a part of such protest because we are aware of the government’s efforts to address the challenges in the country.”

“We wish to use this medium to call on all patriotic Nigerians to condemn the planned protest against the government. Obviously, enemies of the country are behind the planned protest, and it behoves all well-meaning Nigerians to rise in defence of democracy in the country. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading Nigeria on the path of progress. The Northern Christian groups support the laudable initiatives of this administration.”

It should be noted that there have been widespread calls for a ten-day protest across the country to demand good governance. However, those behind the planned protest have remained largely unknown.