‘NOT GOOD’: Trump Reacts To Washington DC Plane Crash

President Donald Trump says the tragic midair collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night could have been avoided.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was heading directly toward the airplane for an extended period of time,” Trump posted on Truth Social early Thursday.

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” He further said in the post.

Emergency teams assess the wreckage of the airplane in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia.

An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter while approaching Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) around 9 pm local time.

The jet was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines and had departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The American Airlines flight carried 60 passengers and four crew members, with several members of US Figure Skating, including athletes, coaches, and family members, aboard.

They had just attended the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.

Emergency vehicles are stationed near the crash site after American Eagle Flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan National Airport and crashed into the Potomac River, just outside Washington DC on Wednesday.

At the time of the crash, Reagan National Airport reported clear skies with 10 miles of visibility and winds from the northwest at 16 mph, gusting to 26 mph. The temperature was 50 degrees.

Nearly 300 first responders were dispatched to the icy Potomac River, where the wreckage of the plane is partially submerged, as search and rescue operations continue.

However, the chances of finding survivors are diminishing, as the river temperature was 37 degrees on Wednesday night.

A boat assists with the operation near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia.

Vice President JD Vance addressed the collision on social media Wednesday night, calling for prayers for everyone involved.

“Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We’re monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board, FAA, and the US Army have all initiated investigations into the fatal crash.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with other officials, will hold a press conference at 7:30 ET Thursday at Reagan National Airport.

“Tonight, as our first responders continue their efforts, we are sending our love and prayers to the families, loved ones, and communities who are experiencing loss during this tragic event,” she wrote on X.

The airport remains closed until 11 a.m. this morning due to the nearby crash.

“What a terrible night this has been,” Trump stated. “God bless you all!”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.