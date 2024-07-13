NSCDC’s crackdown on illegal miners saves Nigeria massive revenue loss – CSO

The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been commended for its efforts in securing the country’s mining sector, a vital component of Nigeria’s economy.

Addressing journalists at the ongoing Civil Society Organizations annual conference in Lagos with over hundred CSOs in attendance, national Coordinator, Stand Up Nigeria Comrade Sunny Attah said it has observed that the Corps has been working tirelessly to curb the activities of illegal miners, who have been undermining the sector’s potential and posing a threat to national security.

“The mining sector is a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, with minerals such as iron ore, coal, and limestone being extracted and exported. However, the sector has been plagued by illegal mining activities, which have resulted in revenue losses and environmental degradation,” Attah said.

He, however commended the NSCDC for scaling up operations which have dislodged many illegal miners thereby promoting economic growth in Nigeria.

He disclosed that “We have seen how the Corps has deployed personnel to mining sites across the country, where they have been conducting surveillance and arresting illegal miners.”

According to the Attah over 100 illegal miners have been arrested in the past month alone, and several illegal mining sites have been shut down.

“The NSCDC has been doing a fantastic job in securing the mining sector,” he said.

He said the efforts of the NSCDC are in line with the vision of the President Tinubu administration to diversify the economy and promote economic growth.

“The NSCDC is playing a critical role in securing the mining sector, which is a key component of our economic diversification strategy,” Attah said

He added that “We will continue to support the Corps in its efforts to tackle illegal mining and promote a safe and secure environment for mining operations.”

The CSO also emphasized the activities of the NSCDC Intelligence Squad which he said has been at the forefront of the fight against oil theft in Nigeria, adding that their efforts have significantly reduced the activities of oil thieves in the country.

He said various successful operations by the Corps Intelligence Squad have resulted in the discovery and subsequent shut down of illegal oil bunkering sites in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “The Squad has been working tirelessly to gather intelligence and conduct operations to disrupt the activities of oil thieves, who have been causing significant economic losses to the country.”

He called for more support for the NSCDC and its leadership