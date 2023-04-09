Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NYSC Announces Registration Date for Batch A Stream 2

Published

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the dates for the 2023 Batch A Stream II online registration exercise.

The Corps made this announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The tweet stated that the registration would commence on Tuesday April 11, until Monday, April 17, 2023.

Recall that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had in March unveiled a 22-man Inter-Ministerial committee to oversee the 50th year anniversary of the scheme, scheduled to hold in May.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Viral Video: NYSC Reacts to Corpers’ Erotic Dance at Orientation Camp

The National Youth Service Corps has faulted corpers seen dancing in a viral video at a yet-to-be identified orientation camp, Punch reports. In the...

March 16, 2022

News

Nigeria Army Releases Female Soldier Detained Over Corps Member Proposal

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has ordered immediate release of a detained female soldier, Private Hannah Sofiat Akinlabi. Sofiat had...

December 25, 2021

News

CSO Demands Release of Female Soldier Detained for Falling in Love With NYSC Corps Member

A civil society organisation, the Women Empowerment & Legal Aid, on Monday, asked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, to immediately release Private...

December 20, 2021

News

Only Those Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Will Serve From Next Year – NYSC

Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps, NYSC says from January 2022, only fully vaccinated Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) will be allowed to register and partake...

December 13, 2021

Copyright ©