NYSC Announces Registration Date for Batch A Stream 2

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the dates for the 2023 Batch A Stream II online registration exercise.

The Corps made this announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The tweet stated that the registration would commence on Tuesday April 11, until Monday, April 17, 2023.

Recall that the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had in March unveiled a 22-man Inter-Ministerial committee to oversee the 50th year anniversary of the scheme, scheduled to hold in May.

