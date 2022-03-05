Obasanjo at 85: Former President Participates in Novelty Match

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has participated in a novelty match played at the 5 Aside football pitch of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Channels Television reports.

The event which is part of activities marking his 85th birthday celebration, drew the presence of the 91-year-old President of Benin Republic Nicephore Soglo, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Bayo Ojo, among others sports enthusiasts.

Former President Obasanjo, who was the captain of his team displayed his dexterity in the art of football as his team defeated the Ogun State Government led by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele, by four goals to two, with the former president doing the goals.

He attributed his agility to the grace of God as he recommended physical exercise, medical examination, good dieting, and social interaction for the elderly to keep them healthy.

