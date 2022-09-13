Connect with us

Obi Hale and Hearty, Not Attacked – Aide

Published

Valentine Obienyem, the media aide of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has debunked the purported attack on his principal in Abuja, Punch reports.

Obienyem, in a statement made available to journalists, said Obi was hale and hearty.

He urged the supporters to ignore the falsehood making the rounds that the former Anambra State governor was attacked.

He insisted that Obi has consistently reiterated the belief that politics should always be devoid of violence.

The statement read, “The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, and by the grace of God, fueled by his merit, the next President of Nigeria, Mr. Peter Obi, is back to the country. In the last three weeks, he transversed the world, convincing Nigerians of the need to take back their country and move in sync with the rest of the world.

“Kindly ignore the falsehood making the rounds that he was attacked. May God forbid even the very thought of such barbarism be visited on him.

“Obi has consistently reiterated his belief that politics should always be devoid of violence. This remains his political credo.

“It is pertinent to note that the news, coming shortly after Mr. Festus Keyamo’s press release, alleging a plan by Obi to stage manage his assassination is worrisome. It shows that the devil may be at work in endless and familiar scheming.

“We shall continue to entrust Mr. Peter Obi into the protection of the Almighty while he ensures he is adequately protected from seeing through the work of re-building Nigeria that providence has entrusted unto him.”

