Observer Groups Reject Edo Election Results, Call for Urgent Electoral Reforms

A coalition of 25 observer groups has expressed disappointment over the conduct of the recent Edo State governorship election, stating that it fell short of expectations.

The groups noted that the collation of results at various levels did not align with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

According to them, while the results from over 4,500 polling units were acceptable, the collation process at ward and local government levels did not comply with the law.

In a statement by representatives Rose Akhigbe, Peter Nwokolo, Anyasor Gabriel, and Sunny Elekwa, the groups raised concerns about discrepancies in the results.

They alleged that different sets of result sheets were used—one at polling units and another by the APC in some parts of Edo North, South, and Central.

“We reject the result declared because there are two sets of result sheets,” the statement read.

They added that security forces interfered with the collation process and intimidated Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials.

The groups expressed deep concerns about the credibility of the election results, especially the declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner.

They alleged that the military and police were used to manipulate the collation process, which violated both the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

These CSOs, which included groups like Yiaga Africa and the Centre for Media and Society, supported the claim that the Edo election lacked credibility, citing altered figures in the final results.

The CSOs emphasized the need for immediate electoral reform to restore public trust in the democratic process.

Their proposals include recommendations to strengthen INEC’s independence, improve election adjudication processes, and ensure greater transparency.

They also called for amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Act to enhance the electoral system’s integrity.