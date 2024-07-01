Ogie And I Are Committed To Building An Edo State That Works For All. Asue Ighodalo Tells Edo Citizens In The Diaspora

There are close to 20 candidates seeking the mandate to occupy the Osadebe House in Edo State, but one candidate stands out. One candidate has apparently engaged the Edo People at home the most. That candidate has transversed Edo South, Edo North and Edo Central talking to the people and selling his vision for Edo State to the people. And that candidate is Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In expression of the unequaled commitment to an Edo State that works for all, the ASUE IGHODALO and OSARODION OGIE Ticket knowing that of the 36 States and the FCT Abuja, Edo State arguably has the highest Diaspora population, chose to engage with Edolites in Diaspora across Europe. It was a Tour, it was a Trip, it was a Town-hall Meeting, and it was in every respect a didactic engagement like no other.

Isn’t Edo State lucky and blessed to have a Ticket that places the People first. Indeed in an uncanny show of brotherhood and appreciation for the respect accorded the Edo Diaspora Community in Europe by Asue Ighodalo, his beautiful Wife Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, Pastor Raymond Osaremen the Deputy Director General of the Campaign and members of the A.I/OGIE Campaign Team, across the Cities of Reggio Emilia, Milan, Italy, Manchester, UK, London, UK, Hamburg, Germany, and Nuremberg, Germany, it was chants of welcome to ‘The man wey sabi’ and welcome to ‘The man wey go do am’ as the Team arrived the Cities to engage with Edolites. Interestingly, Traditional Dance Troupes of Edo extraction were on hand to show the cultural beauty of the State that Asue Ighodalo has boasted will deploy Culture and Tourism as a great revenue earner.

From the 24th of June through the 29th of June, 2024, Asue Ighodalo engaged with the Edo Diaspora Community in Halls filled to capacity across 5 Cities in Europe telling the People about his vision of an Edo State where PROSPERITY FOR ALL is achievable, and to him mandatory. He was clear and unequivocal on every issue, from Infrastructure to Education; from Trade and Investment to Tourism and Culture; from Security of Lives and Property to HealthCare; from Skill Acquisition to Job Creation; from Agriculture to Food Security; and from support for Small Businesses at to Home to creating enabling environment and security for Diaspora investments. Asue Ighodalo was in every respect straightforward and forthright about his Vision for an Edo State that works for all.

Asue Ighodalo spoke with passion and commitment, he showed a matchless grasp of the issues that define the Edo tapestry, he covenanted to deliver on the promises enshrined in his PROSPERITY FOR ALL Manifesto. He assured and reassured the people that himself and his Deputy Governorship Candidate OSARODION OGIE Esq. will not only get the Job done, but will make Edo State the envy of other States in Nigeria.

A striking manifestation of the Capacity and the Competency of Asue Ighodalo came to light when he landed in Reggio Emilia, Milan, Italy and before the Town-hall began, he had to first address A Special NBA Business Forum from far away Italy albeit virtually, speaking on the topic FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENT: A SURE WAY TO ECONOMIC STABILITY AND INVESTMENT SECURITY. Asue Ighodalo’s capacity to undertake issues centering on Public Policy Development, Economic Development, Business Development and The Legal Framework for Development, Investment and Business is second to none. He was clear-headed and lucid, and tying the uncanny coincidence of the moment with the Diaspora Town-Halls for which he was in Europe, Asue promised to create an enabling environment for investment in Edo State, he also promised to partner with the Edo Diaspora Community in ensuring that funds remitted from the Diaspora are safe and that investments made are protected. He promised to setup a Special Agency that will partner with and engage with the Edo Diaspora to take Edo State to the next level.

As a Business Expert, a Former Chairman of Several Bluechip Companies, and the immediate past Chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo assured the Edo Diaspora Community that he is not in the race for private/personal wealth or profit, but to transform Edo State for good. He promised to bring his intellectual wealth, his expertise and capacity to bear in the day to day running of the State. And he challenged the people to critique his PROSPERITY FOR ALL Manifesto stating that his dream for Edo State is to create a First Class State that appropriates her wealth both human and natural for the collective good.

In no uncertain terms, the ASUE IGHODALO and OSARODION OGIE Ticket clearly dwarfs all the other Tickets in the race to Osadebe House ditto the Edo State Governorship Election come September 21. From Community and Youth Engagement on Issues, to a Pan-Edo engagement of the Old, the Young and Women; from engaging with the People across the three Senatorial zone (Edo South, Edo Central and Edo North) to the engagement with the Edo Diaspora Community; and from issues bothering on Competency, Capacity, Character, Credibility and Commitment to the common good to Fairness, Equity and Justice, the ASUE IGHODALO and OSARODION OGIE Ticket is most certainly the way to PROSPERITY FOR ALL Edo People.

As he returns to Nigeria to continue to engage with the People, it is without an ounce of equivocation clear that Asue Ighodalo is not only the front runner in the Edo State Governorship contestation but the candidate to beat. Voting ASUE IGHODALO as the Governor of Edo State come September 21, 2024 is most definitely the right choice to make. And we are sure that Edolites will choose RIGHT.

Nosakhare Onaiwi

Deputy Diaspora Head ASUE/OGIE Movement.

