Ogun INEC REC Slumps, Dies In Abuja

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ogun State, Barrister ‘Niyi Ijalaye is dead.

The Ogun REC slumped and died in Abuja on Monday evening after a meeting of RECs at the Commission’s headquarters.

The cause of his death is yet unknown.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the former Resident Electoral Commissioner had returned to his hotel room after the meeting before the incident happened.

It was further disclosed that the Ondo-born administrator who was lively throughout the commission’s meeting, retired to a Hotel in the Federal Capital Territory before his death.

The meeting, according to the remarks of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu which was posted on the verified timeline of the commission on Facebook, focused on two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, and seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

Barrister Niyi Ijalaye who was dressed in a blue striped Kaftan with a red cap was seen in one of the pictures posted by the commission on its timeline during the meeting.

Barrister Ijalaye was posted to Ogun State in March 2022 following the transfer of Olusegun Agbaje to Lagos State.

