Oke Umurhohwo Foundation Announces Edima-Sharon Bassey as Team Lead

The Oke Umurhohwo Foundation, a leading philanthropic organization committed to empowering communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edima-Sharon Bassey as the new Team Lead.

With an exceptional leadership skills and passion for making a positive impact, Bassey brings a wealth of experience to her new role. As Team Lead, she will be responsible for spearheading the foundation’s initiatives, coordinating programs, and driving the organization’s mission of transforming lives and communities.

Bassey has a proven track record of implementing successful community development projects and has dedicated her career to uplifting vulnerable populations. Her strategic vision, coupled with her strong interpersonal skills, will be instrumental in advancing the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation’s objectives and expanding its reach.

“I am honored and excited to join the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation as the Team Lead,” said Edima-Sharon Bassey. “I look forward to working closely with the dedicated team and partners to create sustainable solutions that will positively impact the lives of individuals and communities in need.”

Under Edima-Sharon Bassey’s leadership, the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation aims to strengthen its existing programs while exploring innovative approaches to address pressing social challenges. The foundation will continue to prioritize education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and community development initiatives, with a focus on promoting inclusivity and sustainable growth.

“We are delighted to have Edima-Sharon Bassey join our team as the new Team Lead,” said Oke Umurhohwo, the founder of the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation. “Her expertise and commitment to social change make her an invaluable asset to the foundation. We are confident that under her guidance, we will achieve even greater impact and transform more lives.”

