Oke Umurhohwo Foundation (OUF) Rebrands for Impact

No one says it better than the founder, Hon. Oke Umurhohwo, an award-winning marketing executive when he says “Our brand now embodies a bigger vision with articulated steps to creating more impact.

After five years of working within our possibilities, we are now looking to explore the limitless possibilities of improved branding, a much better team, partnerships and collaborations. In all, we remain committed to empowering individuals and communities through comprehensive programs that address educational, healthcare and community developmental needs”.

Part of the new restructuring includes the vibrant new color scheme led by orange, supported by white and maroon, representing optimism, purity and strength.

These colors will feature prominently across the foundation’s communications materials as it continues to raise awareness and mobilize support for its initiatives.

Furthermore, the foundation’s new logo features a play of the old logo but more aligned as if to say, a sharper vision is ensued, features a half-cut letter ‘U’ that also represents the letter ‘O’,symbolizing the holistic approach to empowerment that Oke Umurhohwo Foundation champions.

This duality also reflects its focus on both individuals and communities, reinforcing its mission to create impactful and sustainable development opportunities.

Finally, the foundation also restructured its administrative processes taking in more volunteers and professionals that now man several aspects of the organizational structure.

The organization has also adopted

industry standard training and staff policies to enable her new team of staff and volunteers serve the demographics they are targeting better.

For more details on the foundation, its rebrand and any upcoming projects, kindly visit our new updated website https://okefoundation.com.ng/ or follow the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation on social media platforms at @okefdn.

Signed

Yarhere Teria

Head of Media and Advocacy,

Oke Umurhohwo Foundation.