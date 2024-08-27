Okpebholo continues to avoid Arise TV open invitations for interviews over stage fright, lack of self-expression

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has repeatedly turned down open invitations from Arise TV, sparking concerns about his ability to effectively communicate his policies and vision to the public.

The issue was revisited by popular Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, in a recent tweet where he again, challenged Okpebholo to appear on the network.

Oseni had earlier openly invited the APC candidate to The Morning Show anchored by himself, veteran journalist, Reuben Abati and Ayo Mario-Ese, a compere and a broadcast journalist.

To deflect from the issue, the APC asked the TV station to pay Okpebholo $1 million before he appears on their programme.

Interestingly, a Channels TV anchor had recently challenged Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state, on why he has been speaking on behalf of Okpebholo and not the candidate showing up in the Asokoro Studio of the popular TV station.

“Today Asue was on Arise. Can the APC candidate come to Arise also? Other candidates in the Edo gubernatorial race elections are also invited apart from APC, PDP, and LP,” Oseni tweeted, referring to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who had just appeared on the show.

Oseni’s invitation extended not only to the major candidates but also to those from smaller parties.

Sources close to the campaign have revealed that Okpebholo’s reluctance to appear in media interviews, particularly on Arise TV, stems from his struggles with self-expression and a limited command of English.

This has been a recurring issue throughout his campaign, where he has often avoided speaking engagements and public debates.

His campaign team has also confirmed that Okpebholo intends to stay away from debates and other public forums designed to assess the capabilities of the candidates ahead of the September 2024 election.

This decision has reportedly caused apprehension within the APC camp. Party insiders have expressed concerns that Okpebholo’s limited media presence could severely hamper his chances of winning the election, especially compared to his more articulate and media-savvy opponents.

The APC had hoped to rely on a strong media strategy to boost Okpebholo’s visibility, but his reluctance to engage with the press has put this plan in jeopardy.

Further complicating matters is the growing discontent within the APC’s ranks.

According to sources, the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Dennis Idahosa, has privately expressed doubts about Okpebholo’s suitability for the role, reportedly describing him as a “liability.”

Idahosa’s aides have hinted at a potential strategy to have Okpebholo impeached within six months if they win, paving the way for Idahosa to assume the governorship.

With less than a month to go before the election, Okpebholo’s continued absence from public discourse could prove to be a major disadvantage, potentially impacting the APC’s chances of retaining power in Edo State.