With the Edo State governorship election barely a month away, Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, has yet to release his campaign manifesto, leaving many residents and political observers deeply concerned.

In a period when candidates typically unveil detailed plans to address state issues, Okpebholo’s silence on his manifesto is glaringly conspicuous.

Many say the absence of a clear policy outline from a major contender raises serious questions about his preparedness and commitment to addressing the needs of Edo State residents.

Already, the lack of transparency in his campaign strategy is causing unease among the eleatorate, who are left wondering what specific solutions Okpebholo has for the state’s pressing issues.

”This uncertainty has notably affected voter sentiment. Many individuals who initially considered supporting Okpebholo out of sympathy or a desire for change have now shifted their support to Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” a frustrated APC supporter squealed to journalists in Benin.

He added: ”Unlike Okpebholo, Ighodalo has been proactive in his campaign, having released a comprehensive manifesto that outlines his plans for Edo State’s development.

”Ighodalo has been engaging directly with voters, visiting over 100 wards across the state since the campaign began. His hands-on approach and clear communication of his policies is in contrast to our candidate’s campaign.”

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns that Okpebholo’s campaign strategy may be focused on leveraging federal government support and engaging in unsavory tactics such as vote-buying and intimidation of PDP members.

Reports suggest that rather than campaigning vigorously in Edo State, Okpebholo has been spending considerable time in Abuja, possibly plotting ways to disrupt the election process rather than genuinely connecting with the electorate.

Calls from civil society groups urging Okpebholo to release his manifesto and address the concerns have been met with silence.

The APC candidate’s apparent reluctance to provide a clear and actionable plan for Edo State’s future is fueling skepticism about his readiness to govern effectively.

”As the election draws near, Okpebholo’s failure to present a concrete agenda is contributing to a growing negative perception of his campaign.

”In a democratic process, transparency and engagement are crucial for building trust and securing voter support.

”The absence of a manifesto and lack of commitment from Okpebholo’s campaign would impact his chances in the upcoming election.

”With Edolites increasingly leaning towards Ighodalo, who has demonstrated a clear vision and active campaign efforts, Okpebholo’s failure to address these concerns shows that he is doomed to fail,” another APC source stated.