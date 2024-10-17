Oluwatoyin Madein: Appraising the Apostle of Transparency – By Ochonu Ochonu

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) stands as the guardian of Nigeria’s treasury, a position established by Decree 43 of 1988. This esteemed office is reserved for exceptional individuals, handpicked by the President and entrusted with a four-year tenure. Chief Dr. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein is one such outstanding leader, whose appointment attests to her remarkable abilities.

Born in Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area on the 7th day of March 1965, the distinguished goal-getter obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accountancy in 1988 from the Ogun State Polytechnic (presently Moshood Abiola Polytechnic) Abeokuta.

In a bid to improve herself educationally, Mrs Oluwatoyin proceeded to Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) Ago Iwoye from where she graduated colourfully with a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) followed immediately by a master’s Degree in Business Administration in 2019.

In recognition of her exceptional intellectual prowess and commitment, the Commonwealth University conferred on her the Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

Her quest for intellectual development, capacity building and pacesetting, invigorated her into the greater search for knowledge. She realized right in time that she needed proper equipping for the duties and responsibilities that Providence had predestined her for, as such, she proceeded to the highly prestigious Walden University, Minnesota, USA in 2020 from where she bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (P.hD) in Management Finance.

An exquisite and highly determined personality, Dr Oluwatoyin Madien, in a career spanning more than 30 years before her ascendancy to the present position, had served meritoriously in various offices within the civil service.

Her entry point was as a middle-level officer at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

She also was one of the pioneering staff of both the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) and the famous National Poverty Alleviation Programme (NAPEP).

Her distinguished career also took her to the Ministry of Police Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Works and Housing and the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development all at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Notably, Chief Dr Mrs Oluwatoyin Madien’s achievements did not start with sudden flight, it was a result of deliberate, resilient and determined efforts.

This is so because before joining the federal civil service, Dr. Toyin served the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Abeokuta, as an Executive Officer. The period proved very rewarding as it gave her fresh insight and knowledge of the workings of the second and third tiers of government. An experience that was to later prove extremely rewarding and indisposable.

The highly skilled professional also bagged several eminent recognitions and memberships. For instance, Dr. Toyin is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK, a Member Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and a Member Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Upon assumption of office as the AGF, Chief Dr. Toyin realized that the demands of her new office were not going to be a tea party, as she was confronted with a higher call. While being in charge of the federal government’s accounting services may not look onerous, providing adequate accounting and control of all the Ministries, Extra-ministerial Departments and all arms of government proved challenging.

Her case was however a situation where preparation meets opportunity. She was not only prepared but given her stalling and distinguished intellectual and professional achievements, viewed her appointment as a task from God for humanity and country.

The fact that she is the first woman to attain such lofty office, motivated and made her determined to represent her constituency (the women folk) efficiently and effectively.

Her disposition was therefore that of demonstrated equanimity, compassion, resilience and empathy.

Within a short time, she began to prove her onions, as her devotion, commitment and determination to uphold fiscal transparency in government finance and accountability began to pay off.

In a well-thought-out plan of action, the ardent team player and resourceful advocate of fiscal transparency and responsibility conducted a forensic review of previous financial reforms embarked upon by her predecessors.

The insight gained thereafter enabled her to make hard decisions and also gave her the impetus to make resource-based fresh concepts and tactics for government financial operations and project sustainability as well as benefit delivery.

In a highly meticulous interface with IPPIS Server Providers, she was able to effectively put to rest the nagging challenges mitigating against the payment platform thereby enhancing remarkable improvement not witnessed previously.

Dr. Toyin’s deep insight, knowledge and experience in Fiscal responsibility enhanced the complete review of other financial management policies of government bringing about optimum, measurable and outstanding benefits and functionality.

It can be said that one of her greatest achievements is the demystification of the Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) specifics, especially as it has to do with revenue allocation to the various tiers of government.

While previous AGFs were confronted with subterfuge, Dr Toyin’s impeccable character and strong personality coupled with a firm knowledge of her profession were. Brought to bear on her schedule of duty as she consistently kept Nigerians properly informed about government revenue transactions, and performance relative to revenue inflows at all levels.

Her unwavering conviction that government can only thrive if the citizens are carried along in the management of public funds is not only a landmark, but has led to an enviable demonstration of accountability, transparency, and genuine commitment to serving the interest of not only Nigerians but foreigners, thereby making the populace aware of the inflows and expenditures of government.

This feat has led to immense confidence building and trust in government activities and enabled effective comparison of the revenue collected monthly, juxtaposed with developments on the ground thereby ascertaining compliance and strengthening the overall performance of the government.

Chief Dr. Mrs Oluwatoyin has in several practical ways proved her empathy, forthrightness and clear unambiguous understanding and knowledge of the nexus between government actions and the realities faced by the citizenry and those living in Nigeria.

Her prudent and faithful management of finances has over time proved not unique but innovative, creating synergy, balance and sustainable relationships with all tiers of government and even the international community.

It is necessary to note that this has also significantly reduced the incidences of conflicts and contradictions at FAAC meetings.

Dr. Toyin’s prioritization of prudence, transparency and accountability over even her professional reputation and the maintenance of her statutory obligations has led to the efficient delivery of national interest. It can be said that her major and overarching priority is the welfare of the people of Nigeria.

The detribalized trailblazer, the woman of substance, who has the empathy of a mother, understands the challenges faced by Nigerians as is consistently reflected in her daily activities.

With an efficient and collaborative approach to the fiscal decision-making process, Dr Toyin’s tenure can predictably be adjudged as not only the most distinguished, outstanding and beneficial to Nigerians but also pacesetting, and proactive with demonstrably keen observance of the feelings and interests of average Nigerians.

Her principle of cost-effective alternatives has drastically reduced Nigeria’s financial burden and generated revenue.

When all is said and done one practical area of her greatest achievements will be the stoppage of payments for projects yet to be awarded, this will save in no small measure, the country from huge embarrassment and prevent her from incurring unnecessary interest on funds that are yet to be deployed.

It can be said without contradiction that Chief Dr. Mrs Oluwatoyin Madien through her foresight, a combination of strict adherence To bureaucratic protocols and practices, and a thorough and painstaking assessment of each step taken, to mitigate waste combined with strict adherence to government policies has proved what responsible governance can achieve in a country when you have a round peg in a round hole.

Ochonu wrote this piece from Minna, Niger State.