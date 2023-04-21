Opposition PDP Plotting Hon. Soli’s Speakership To Embarrass APC, Group Alleges

Amidst uncertainty over the zoning of the speakership of the 10th Assembly , The All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the opposition to foist a speaker on the next House of Representatives.

Alluding to outcomes of clandestine meetings being held in and outside the country, the group accused the opposition of plotting to not only destabilize the APC but further embarass the ruling party at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Alh. Ali Kangiwa Dankira, a member of the Katsina State chapter of the APC Support group, while speaking on the matter, alleged of plans by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, headed by outgoing governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal to rally opposition House members – elect to support his ally and an APC Reps member- elect from Katsina State, Hon. Sada Soli, for the speakership of the 10th Assembly without recourse to zoning arrangements or input of the APC.

Dankira alledged of plans to reenact the Saraki/ Dogara National Assembly leadership scenario in 2015 where the ruling APC was embarrassed by party stalwarts in conjunction with opposition elements.

” Hon Sada Soli, member -elect, Kaita, Jibia Federal Constituency, Katsina State was the Chief of Staff to Tambuwal from 2011 to 2015, just as they had been coleagues in same House from 2007 to 2011 as Reps then under the PDP.

” Hon Soli, some members and outgoing governor Tambuwal have been holding meetings on how Soli would emerge as the 10th Assembly speaker with direct implementation of the strategies that led to the Saraki /Dogara scenario in 2011 which Tambuwal helped in marshalling out.

“Our fear is that given the diversity in the composition of the the 10th Assembly as regards members-elect, if there is no clear cut intervention by the party leadership and chieftains, the APC will be embarrassed by opposition elements working in cohort with some of our members. This will ultimately hamper the smooth running and success of the incoming Bola Tinubu administration,” Alh. Dankira lamented.

He called on the APC National Working Committee, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President- elect and his vice, APC leaders and party stalwarts to immediately liaise with its members-elect to reach encompassing resolutions as to their stand on the current leadership position to avoid a repeat of the past, noting that a stitch in time saves nine.

