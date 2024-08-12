Oshiomhole Cages Niger Delta Minister as Tinubu’s Appointee Diverts Government Resources to Former Governor

Controversy surrounds the tenure of Abubakar E. Momoh, the Niger Delta Minister, as allegations of misallocation of government resources have emerged.

Critics claim that instead of advancing development projects in Edo and other Niger Delta states, Momoh has been channeling funds to support Adams Oshiomhole, his political mentor and former governor of the state.

Oshiomhole, is in turn, using the money to promote the candidacy of Senaro Monday Okpebholo, who he plans to install as governor.

Since his appointment, Momoh has been notably absent in terms of initiating or completing any substantial projects within Edo State.

Instead, he is accused of using his position to repay Oshiomhole for influencing his appointment, leaving residents frustrated and disappointed with the lack of visible progress in their region.

Insiders say Oshiomhole’s efforts to promote Okpebholo is a strategy of consolidating political power rather than focusing on effective governance.

”Okpebholo’s campaign has been marred by Oshiomhole because, for him, it is all about making money. Oshimhole’s greed is out of this world.

”He is not interested in winning through the ballot. He is busy planning violence and unrest ahead of the election. The man wants to cage Okpebholo, the same he has done to the Niger Delta minister.

”The minister has been complaining that Oshiomhole has not given him any breathing space since his appointment. It is always one demand or another.

”People in Edo state don’t even know the minister is from here because Oshiomhole has overshadowed him for selfish goals,” one of the insiders in Oshiomhole’s camp told journalists in Benin.