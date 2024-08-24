Oshiomhole is mentally unfit for public office – Ex-governor’s political associate reveals

A former political associate of Adams Oshiomhole, the ex-governor of Edo State and current Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, has come forward with alarming claims regarding Oshiomhole’s mental health.

According to the former associate, Oshiomhole was diagnosed with paranoid delusions during his tenure as governor.

These conditions, he said, have severely impacted his judgment and behaviour, making him unsuitable for leadership roles.

“Adams Oshiomhole has struggled with mental health issues for years. He was diagnosed with paranoid delusions, which are characterized by intense and irrational distrust of others. This condition significantly impairs a person’s ability to make sound judgments.”

The aide described how these delusions manifested in Oshiomhole’s behaviour.

“He developed a pathological tendency to lie and manipulate situations. His paranoia made him believe that everyone was out to get him, which led to numerous instances of deceit and mistrust. This was evident in his interactions with both colleagues and the public,” he added.

The former aide’s allegations extend beyond mere diagnosis, emphasizing how Oshiomhole’s mental health issues have affected his professional conduct.

He said: “His pathological lying was not just about occasional falsehoods but a persistent pattern that became increasingly difficult to manage. He would often fabricate stories or twist facts to fit his narrative, which created a toxic environment for everyone around him.

“I saw firsthand how he would distort facts to undermine opponents or shift blame. It wasn’t just occasional; it was a systematic approach to managing his public image and controlling situations.”

He argued that such mental health issues can undermine effective governance.

“When someone in a position of power operates under these conditions, it compromises their ability to lead effectively. Decisions are made based on distorted perceptions rather than reality, which can be disastrous for public administration.

“It’s crucial for public officials to be open about their mental health to ensure they can perform their duties effectively,” he concluded.