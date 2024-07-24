Oshiomhole’s secretly supporting PDP’s Asue Ighodalo ahead of Edo governorship election

Reports from Edo state have revealed that Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state, is covertly rooting for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

According to insiders, Oshiomhole has long-standing reservations about the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, whom he deems unfit for the governorship.

A source within the APC camp said: “Oshiomhole never wanted Okpebholo in the first place. His preferred candidate was Dennis Idahosa, whose bid failed due to Oshiomhole’s waning influence within the Edo APC.

Although Idahosa eventually secured the position of running mate, Oshiomhole remains dissatisfied with Okpebholo’s candidacy,”

The source further elaborated that Oshiomhole’s support for Ighodalo stems from the latter’s economic prowess and vast network within national and international business circles.

A member of Oshiomhole’s political camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that Oshiomhole often expresses his discontent with Okpebholo’s political capabilities in private conversations.

“Oshiomhole believes Okpebholo has no place in political office, let alone as governor of Edo State,” the source disclosed.

He added: “Oshiomhole’s preference for Ighodalo is driven by a strategic vision for Edo State. Ighodalo’s economic expertise and connections are viewed as vital for the state’s progress.”

The allegations come as the Edo State governorship election is fast approaching, suggesting that the APC might be disunited in the run-up to the elections.

Political watchers say Oshiomhole’s covert support for a PDP candidate could significantly impact the political landscape and voter sentiments.

Okpebholo, who previously secured a Senate seat amidst internal APC disagreements, has reportedly failed to meet the expectations of his constituents.

Another source said Oshiomhole has been vocal about Okpebholo’s lackluster performance, recently stating at a meeting, “Okpebholo has not justified his presence in the national assembly, so what can he offer to Edo state but disaster?”

As the election draws near, the alleged power tussle between Oshiomhole and Okpebholo, coupled with Oshiomhole’s purported support for Ighodalo, has reportedly titled the election in favour of the PDP governorship candidate.

