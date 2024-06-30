Our Priority As A Parliament Under Abbas Remains the Masses – Reps Deputy Spokesman

In a continent where the voices of the common man are often drowned out by the echoes of power and privilege, the Nigerian 10th House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, PhD, remains a beacon of hope for the masses.

According to Hon. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Spokesman of the House, the parliament’s priority remains the people, and it is a mantra that guides every decision and action taken by the legislative body.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pan-African Parliament’s third ordinary session in Johannesburg, South Africa, Agbese praised Speaker Abbas’ leadership model, recommending it to the rest of Africa.

“Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas believes that parliament is the only voice that the common man speaks to the executive, and it must be taken seriously,” Agbese said.

“He believes that parliament must be open to all, promoting accountability and transparency at all times. Under Abbas’ leadership, the 10th House has made significant strides in prioritizing the needs of the masses.

“From tackling pressing issues like poverty and inequality to ensuring that the voices of marginalized communities are heard, the parliament has demonstrated its commitment to the people.

“Rt. Hon. Abbas has achieved this through an open-door policy, which allows citizens to engage with their representatives and participate in the legislative process.

“Speaker Abbas has made it clear that our doors are always open to the people. We encourage citizens to come forward with their concerns, and we work tirelessly to address them.”

He added that the Green Chamber has also established various committees and initiatives aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

“These include the Public Accounts Committee, which ensures that public funds are used judiciously, and the Committee on Public Petitions, which provides a platform for citizens to report cases of corruption and maladministration.

“Furthermore, the House has passed several bills aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians”.

Agbese, therefore, praised Speaker Abbas’ leadership, saying, “He has shown a remarkable commitment to the people, and his dedication to our collective progress is unwavering.”

He added: “We have made significant progress in addressing the needs of our citizens, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are met.

“As the Nigerian House of Representatives continues to prioritize the needs of the masses, it serves as a model for other African countries to follow. “