Outrage in Edo as minister hoards rice meant for flood victims, diverts food items for APC campaign

Controversy is brewing in Edo State following allegations that trucks of rice meant for flood victims were hoarded and subsequently diverted for political purposes by the Minister for Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh.

Momoh, who has close political ties with former Edo State governor and current senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, is accused of using the supplies to bolster the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign ahead of the September 21, 2024 election.

According to inside sources familiar with the situation, the federal government had dispatched multiple trailers of rice, each loaded with 600 bags of 50kg rice, intended to provide relief to communities devastated by recent floods in Edo State.

The rice, meant to alleviate the suffering of displaced families, was instead allegedly stockpiled by Momoh and distributed to APC campaign coordinators in various local government areas across the state.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The rice was specifically sent by the federal government to help those who have been displaced by the floods, but instead of getting it to those in need, the Minister for Niger Delta, Abubakar Momoh, has kept the rice and handed it over to APC campaign officials.

“Each trailer was meant for different communities affected by the flooding, but it’s being distributed to curry favour with voters instead.”

The source further added that the hoarding and distribution of the rice were reportedly orchestrated by key APC campaign coordinators in various local government areas.

“For Esan South East, the rice was given to Jeff Okpoko, the APC coordinator. Okpoko is from Ward 10 Ugboha. In Etsako Central, it was Hon. Johnson Oghuma, a former House of Assembly member. Stanley Odid, a former council chairman, is in charge of the rice in Etsako East,” the source revealed.

The alleged diversion has sparked outrage among the flood victims, who have been waiting desperately for relief. Many of them are now threatening to stage protests, accusing the federal government and the APC of ignoring their plight in favour of political gamesmanship.

Several community leaders and flood victims have already voiced their anger, calling on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and direct security agencies to retrieve the rice from APC campaign coordinators.

“We have nothing left after the floods destroyed our homes and farmlands,” lamented one angry victim from Esan South East, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

“We heard that the rice that was meant for us is being kept by politicians to buy votes for the APC. This is an insult to our suffering.

“We call on President Tinubu to send security agents to retrieve the rice from the houses of these APC coordinators and make sure it reaches the people who need it,” she added.

A representative from the affected areas in Etsako Central also said: “We are prepared to protest and block roads if the government does not act immediately.

“This is not just about rice – it’s about the dignity and survival of our communities. The floods have left us with nothing, and now the little we were supposed to get is being used for political games.”

The Movement for Democracy, a pro-democracy group, has also condemned the alleged misuse of public resources for political gain.

In a statement issued on Friday, the group’s coordinator, Osaze Samuel, said, “It is deeply troubling that food aid meant for flood victims is being weaponized for electoral purposes.

“The APC must immediately cease these practices, and we urge the relevant authorities to launch an investigation into this egregious misuse of resources.”

Samuel added: “The people of Edo deserve better than this. We call on President Bola Tinubu to step in, ensure that relief reaches the intended beneficiaries, and hold accountable those responsible for this diversion of aid.

“The flood victims should not be collateral damage in a political campaign.”

