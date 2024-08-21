Panic-Stricken Oshiomhole Abandons Senate Duties to Campaign for APC’s Struggling Governorship Candidate, Okpebholo

As the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, draws near, former Governor of Edo State and current Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, has abandoned his legislative duties to spearhead the campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Oshiomhole’s apparent panic over Okpebholo’s lacklustre support among Edo residents has led him to take an unusually hands-on role in the campaign, to the point of overshadowing the candidate himself.

Sources close to the campaign reveal that Oshiomhole is deeply concerned that Okpebholo is not garnering the necessary backing from the electorate.

In response, Oshiomhole has resorted to speaking on behalf of Okpebholo during campaign events, a move that some APC chieftains find alarming. They believe that Oshiomhole’s domineering presence has hijacked the campaign, leaving Okpebholo to fade into the background.

The issue came to a head recently during a campaign stop in Auchi, where the APC held a rally. According to eyewitness accounts, Oshiomhole, as usual, took to the microphone to rally support for Okpebholo.

However, in a surprising turn of events, residents openly expressed their frustration and demanded that Oshiomhole allow Okpebholo to address them directly.

Some of the sources stated that Okpebholo is merely a figurehead in the campaign, with Oshiomhole pulling the strings.

One APC insider, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concerns about the situation.

“It’s becoming clear that Oshiomhole is running the show. He seems to have forgotten that there is an actual candidate, and this is causing a lot of unease within the party. It’s not helping our cause that Okpebholo remains silent at these events,” he said.

The root of the problem, according to party insiders, lies in Okpebholo’s limited education and inability to effectively communicate in English. This has led him to remain largely mute during the campaign, leaving Oshiomhole to fill the void.

While Oshiomhole’s oratory skills and political clout are undeniable, his over-involvement has inadvertently reinforced the perception that Okpebholo is not up to the task of leading Edo State.

Meanwhile, the APC campaign has struggled to gain traction in recent weeks, with some party members privately admitting that momentum is slipping away.

Oshiomhole’s increased presence on the campaign trail is seen by many as a sign of desperation.

“Oshiomhole is clearly in panic mode,” another APC chieftain noted.

“He knows that the campaign is losing steam, and he’s trying to save it by speaking for Okpebholo. But it’s having the opposite effect. People are starting to wonder if we even have a candidate,” he lamented.