Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Buried In Lagos

About a month ago, the Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) passed away in the US.

The preacher was buried on Saturday in a private ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends. The preacher’s church has its headquarters in the Lagos neighborhood of Ilupeju.

Earlier in the day, a funeral ceremony was held at the church’s headquarters.

In his sermon at the event, Bishop David Abioye extolled Pastor Taiwo’s legacies, while commiserating with Fountaineers on the demise of the cleric.

He told the attendees that life is about impact, asking them to maximise their time on earth.

According to him, every man must taste death but what matters in the end is the legacies people leave behind.

“We have to be sensitive to how we spend our life because all man shall die,” he said.

“The big question to all of us is, how are you living?”

Apart from Bishop Abioye, other dignitaries who graced Saturday’s funeral service included Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)’s Bishop Mike Okonkwo; the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; House on the Rock’s Pastor Paul Adefarasin, a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.

Born in Kaduna, North-West Nigeria, Pastor Taiwo is survived by five children including Nollywood star Jimmy Odukoya.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.