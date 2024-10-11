PDP Crisis: 100 Support Groups Back Damagun-led NWC

In a show of solidarity, over 100 support groups of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have thrown their weight behind the Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC), condemning attempts to undermine the party’s constitution.

The groups, under the umbrella of Foundational Support Groups, described the recent attempts to remove Damagum as Acting National Chairman as “anti-democratic” and “detrimental to the party’s unity.”

A federal high court in Abuja had earlier restrained the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Damagum until the party’s national convention in December 2025.

The court’s decision, citing Articles 42, 47, and 67 of the PDP constitution, reaffirms that national officers can only be elected through the national convention.

Alhaji Adamu Abubakar, Chairman of the Foundational Support Groups, and Comrade Olarewaju Thompson, Secretary General, in a statement urged stakeholders to respect the court’s decision and work towards unity.

“The PDP’s internal wrangling must be resolved through constitutional means,” the statement read.

“We reject any attempts to circumvent this process and reaffirm our commitment to democratic principles.”

The support groups praised Damagum’s leadership, citing significant progress under his tenure, and called on well-meaning members to stand with them in supporting the NWC.

“The leadership of Umar Damagum has brought a breath of fresh air to the PDP, rekindling hope among party faithful and Nigerians at large.

“His commitment to democratic principles and party unity has been unwavering, earning him respect across party lines. Under his watch, the PDP has begun to reclaim its status as a viable opposition, poised to provide alternative governance.

“Damagum’s strategic vision has guided the party’s reorganization efforts, strengthening structures at all levels. His inclusive approach has brought together diverse interests, fostering a sense of belonging among party members.

“The Acting National Chairman’s door-to-door engagement and listening ear have helped resolve long-standing grievances, paving the way for renewed cooperation.

“As the PDP navigates these turbulent times, Damagum’s steady hand and calm demeanor have been a source of strength. His unwavering dedication to the party’s constitution and ideals has inspired loyalty and commitment among supporters.

“With Damagum at the helm, the PDP’s prospects for resurgence appear brighter than ever, and the Foundational Support Groups remain resolute in their backing for his continued leadership.”