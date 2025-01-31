Connect with us

Politics

PDP Crisis: Enough Of Atiku, Wike’s Nonsense  —  Bode George

Published

Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member of the party’s Board of Trustees, has called out former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Minister of FCT Nyesom Wike over the lingering crisis rocking the opposition party.

George, appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Friday, January 31, 2025, described the PDP crisis as depressing, adding that the opposition party is being decimated because of party members’ personal ambitions.

Tracing the genesis of the crisis to the party’s national convention ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the 79-year-old politician blamed Wike and Atiku, alleging that both of them had committed hara-kiri.

While calling on Atiku and Wike to stop ‘this nonsense’, he enjoined the party to look inward and stop blaming the ruling All Progressives Congress for the crisis.

“Throwing tantrums and accusing APC, we are just trying to undermine the issue. We must sit down, all sides of the divides. Both Atiku and Wike have committed hara-kiri, and we must be bold enough to tell them enough of this nonsense,” George said.

Proferring solutions to the issue, the Lagos-based politician urged the PDP leaders to set up a committee to investigate the matter and sanction any member who has committed serious offences.

“We have to set up a committee to x-ray the mess that started on that convention day, and we sought it out. Anybody guilty of any serious offences must be dealt with. It’s not a private concern, and we have no apology; if you are a member of an organisation, there are rules and regulations on what you should do, follow them; if you can’t follow the regulations and you think you can manoeuvre A to B for your sustenance, then we ease you out.”

____

