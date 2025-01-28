PDP Crisis: Only A National Convention Can Remove Me – Anyanwu

ABUJA: National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has declared that he was elected at a national convention and can only be removed at a national convention.

Anyanwu said this at an ongoing meeting of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of South East extraction with stakeholders of the party from the zone.

According to him, “In 2023, I wanted to contest for the governorship of my state and I wrote the party that I will be away for three months.

“And I asked my deputy to hold forth until my return. Unknown to me, the former South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa was plotting to remove me from office.

“He deceived the only governor we have in the South East, Peter Mbah to say I have to be removed.

