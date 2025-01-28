Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

PDP Crisis: Only A National Convention Can Remove Me – Anyanwu

Published

ABUJA: National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has declared that he was elected at a national convention and can only be removed at a national convention.

Anyanwu said this at an ongoing meeting of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of South East extraction with stakeholders of the party from the zone.

According to him, “In 2023, I wanted to contest for the governorship of my state and I wrote the party that I will be away for three months.

“And I asked my deputy to hold forth until my return. Unknown to me, the former South East Zonal Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa was plotting to remove me from office.

“He deceived the only governor we have in the South East, Peter Mbah to say I have to be removed.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Politics

Ighodalo Sues Edo APC Chair For Defamation

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last Edo State governorship election, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has filed a N500m defamation suit against...

13 hours ago

Politics

PDP Crisis: Damagum Convenes South-East Stakeholders’ Meeting Amidst Power Struggle

ABUJA—Loyalists of the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), have summoned...

1 day ago

Politics

Edo People, Not Wike Will Decide Obaseki’s Successor — Ighodalo

Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State, says the people of...

September 17, 2024

Politics

Barau Welcomes Kano PDP Chieftain To APC

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has received a top shot and pillar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano...

August 23, 2024

Copyright ©