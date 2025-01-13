PDP hopeful as Edo governorship election petition tribunal begins

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal begins today in Benin City, with both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) preparing for what could be a decisive legal battle over the outcome of the September 21 gubernatorial election. The case has sparked mixed reactions across the state, with optimism among PDP supporters and unease within the APC’s ranks.

The PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo, is challenging the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); with the Edo State Chairman of the PDP alleging that the APC and INEC colluded to manipulate the process. The petition highlights alleged irregularities, including substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, inflated APC votes in strongholds and the unlawful cancellation of PDP votes in key local government areas.

Speaking ahead of the tribunal’s first sitting, PDP spokesperson Barrister Tony Ehilebo expressed confidence in the party’s case. “We have presented overwhelming evidence to prove that the election was rigged. We are confident the tribunal will restore the mandate stolen from the people of Edo and reaffirm the integrity of our democracy,” he said.

The APC, however, dismissed the PDP’s claims as baseless. Chief Alex Okosun, an APC chieftain described the legal challenge as “sacrilegious.” “Politicians must stop litigating every election. Asue is Sen. Monday Okpebholo’s Esan brother. He should let bygones be bygones and join the Governor to move Edo forward. We have finally gotten an Esan governor; that is the main thing,” the chieftain said, adding that the APC remains confident in the legitimacy of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s mandate.

Governor Okpebholo’s administration has been mired in controversy since his swearing-in. From his struggle to present the state budget effectively to his attempts to suspend local government chairmen, critics have questioned his leadership and governance style. His defiance of Supreme Court rulings and the federal government on local government autonomy has further fueled dissatisfaction among opposition groups and civil society.

As proceedings begin, all eyes are on the tribunal to see whether it will uphold Okpebholo’s contentious victory or overturn the results in favor of the PDP. For many, the case has become a litmus test for Nigeria’s judicial system and its ability to safeguard democracy.