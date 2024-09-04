PDP NWC uncovers Wike’s alleged plot to sabotage party’s guber candidate ahead of Edo governorship election

Officials of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have uncovered what they describe as a deliberate plot by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to sabotage the party ahead of the Edo governorship election slated for September 21, 2024.

The allegations suggest that Wike is actively working with Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, to ensure a victory for the APC in the upcoming election.

According to high-ranking sources within the PDP, Wike’s actions have raised serious concerns about his loyalty to the party, especially given his influential role within the opposition.

The NWC has it “on good authority” that Wike is allegedly channelling funds to the APC campaign through the Dan Orbih-led faction of the PDP in Edo State, a move that is being widely condemned as an act of betrayal.

One NWC member, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated, “We have substantial evidence that Wike is not only undermining the PDP’s efforts in Edo State but is also directly supporting the opposition.

“This is a clear case of anti-party activity, and it cannot be overlooked. The party’s disciplinary committee has already summoned Wike, and these allegations will certainly be addressed.”

The tension surrounding Wike’s alleged actions has reached a boiling point within the PDP, with immense pressure mounting for his suspension.

Party insiders argue that his continued presence in the PDP while allegedly working against its interests is untenable.

“There is a growing consensus within the NWC that Wike must face disciplinary action. His actions, if proven, are a direct threat to the unity and success of the PDP,” another chieftain remarked.

The situation is further complicated by Wike’s longstanding feud with key figures within the PDP, particularly following his loss in the party’s presidential primary.

His appointment as FCT Minister has also fueled speculations about his true political allegiances.

Wike’s alleged collaboration with Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State and a prominent APC figure, is particularly troubling for the PDP.

“The NWC will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone found to be working against the party, regardless of their position or influence.

“The integrity of the PDP and its commitment to democracy must be upheld,” the NWC source added.

The PDP’s leadership is expected to make a formal statement in the coming days, addressing the allegations and outlining the steps it will take to resolve the situation.

