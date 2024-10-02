PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Demand Reversal of Edo 2024 Governorship Election Results

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin City, demanding the reversal of the recently announced Edo State governorship election results.

Chanting slogans of “INEC, Ole!”—which translates to “INEC is a thief”—the protesters accused the electoral body of manipulating the results in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The streets around the INEC office were filled with placard-bearing protesters, some of which read, “Edo PDP won the election but INEC and police colluded to change it,” “Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the governor-elect we know,” and “INEC, why did you manipulate the IREV result?”

One enraged protester said, “You cannot cheat the people and go without being questioned. INEC defrauded Asue Ighodalo just to install their incompetent candidate. We are here to protest against this imposition.”

The protesters, united in their demand for transparency, called for justice, insisting that their votes for Ighodalo were wrongfully discounted.

Betty Irume, a vocal participant in the protest, declared, “This protest is about justice and accountability. We believe in the power of our vote for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie!”

Another protester expressed similar sentiments, stating, “We are demanding transparency and fairness. Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie represent hope for a better Edo! INEC needs to correct this wrong.”

The core of the protesters’ complaints centred on allegations that INEC colluded with security forces to rig the election in favour of the APC.

Many claimed that the results were tampered with or altered, suggesting deliberate manipulation of the outcome.

Despite assurances from INEC officials that the election was conducted transparently, PDP supporters have remained adamant that the results do not reflect the true will of Edo State voters.

As of now, INEC officials in Edo State have not issued an official statement regarding the protests or the accusations of electoral fraud.

However, security around the INEC office has been tightened, with police officers stationed at key points to prevent any escalation of violence.