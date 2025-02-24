Connect with us

PDP, Udeh-Okoye Seek To Join Anyanwu’s Suit Against INEC, Damagum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Sunday Udeh-Okoye, on Monday, sought to be joined in a suit filed by Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled National Secretary of the party, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anyanwu had, on Feb. 19 in the fresh suit, sued INEC and the PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged plan to remove him as party’s national secretary.

Justice Ekwo had, in a ruling on Anyanwu’s motion ex parte moved by his lawyer, Ken Njemanze, SAN, declined to grant the prayers but rather ordered him to put the defendants on notice to show cause on the next adjourned date why his prayers should not be granted.

The judge then adjourned until Feb. 24 for defendants to show cause.

When the matter was called on Monday, Njemanze informed the court that the matter was slated for the defendants to show cause.

Although INEC was represented by Ahmed Mohammed, no lawyer appeared for Damagun.

However, Paul Erokoro, SAN, and Paul-Harris Ogbole, SAN, announced an appearance for parties seeking to be joined in the suit.

While Erokoro announced an appearance for Udeh-Okoye, Ogbole represented PDP as parties seeking to be joined.

Erokoro told the court that Udeh-Okoye is the substantive national secretary of the party.

