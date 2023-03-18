PDP Wins Polling Units At El-Rufai’s Govt House

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the two polling units inside Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House ) in Kaduna state, Daily Trust reports.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Isa Ashiru Kudan, won polling units 014 with 77 votes while APC’s Uba Sani scored 40 votes.

The Presiding Officer, Mohammed Baso, announced that Labour Party scored 0. PRP 1, NNPP 1, adding that 7 invalid votes were recorded.

At Polling Unit 013, still in Government House, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

The Presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, said the LP scored 8 votes, PRP 01, NNPP 01.

