PDP youths accuse security agencies of harassing, arresting party chieftains ahead of Edo election

The PDP Youth Alliance for Good Governance (PYGG) has strongly condemned the increasing harassment and intimidation of opposition members in Edo State ahead of the upcoming governorship election on September 21, 2024.

In a press conference on Monday, the PYGG lamented over the reports of arbitrary detentions and a plot to suppress the opposition, specifically targeting members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group expressed serious concerns over the alleged misuse of the Nigerian Police to arrest and detain key opposition figures, including Mr. Amos Tom and Kingsley Osahon, with others potentially facing similar treatment.

They described the actions as a violation of fundamental rights and a tactic to instil fear among the electorate.

”Recent reports have unveiled a sinister plot aimed at undermining the opposition in Edo State through a series of mass arrests and arbitrary detentions.

”We have received credible information that the Nigerian Police, under pressure from certain quarters, is being weaponized to target and intimidate key opposition figures.

”Already, individuals such as Mr. Amos Tom and Kingsley Osahon have been unjustly detained, while others, including Odion Olaye, Chief Francis Inegbiniki, Chief Olukoga, Festus Osaigbovo, and Kelly Inedegbor, are reportedly on the brink of similar fates.

”This wave of political repression is not only a gross violation of the rights of these individuals but also a blatant attempt to silence dissent and instil fear among the electorate. We categorically reject these tactics and demand an immediate cessation of all acts of intimidation and harassment,” the group’s coordinator, Godwin History said.

The PYGG has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action ”to halt these undemocratic practices and ensure that security agencies adhere to the rule of law.”

The group also issued a stern warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), cautioning against any attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

”We are also compelled to issue a stern and unequivocal warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

”We have it on good authority that there is mounting pressure on INEC to manipulate the electoral process and ensure that the votes of the Edo people do not count. Let us be clear: any attempt by INEC to compromise the integrity of the upcoming election will be met with fierce resistance.

”The people of Edo State are fully aware of their rights and will not tolerate any form of electoral malpractice. We are watching closely, and we will hold INEC accountable for the conduct of this election.

”Any action that undermines the democratic process disenfranchises the electorate, or casts doubt on the credibility of the results will have grave consequences.

”INEC must understand that it is entrusted with the sacred duty of upholding democracy, and any deviation from this responsibility will not only damage its credibility but also plunge the state into turmoil. The eyes of the nation and the international community are on Edo State, and we demand nothing short of a free, fair, and transparent election.

”We remind the Nigerian Police and INEC that the right to freedom of expression, association, and assembly is enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and must be upheld at all costs.

”We demand that those already detained be immediately released or charged with recognizable offences in line with the law. The use of state machinery to oppress political opposition is not only unconstitutional but also a flagrant violation of international human rights standards,” the group stated.

The PDP youth group also called on civil society organizations and the international community to support their fight for justice and democracy.

