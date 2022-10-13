Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed Absent as Labour Party Unveils Campaign Council

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed were absent at the unveiling of the party’s campaign council for the 2023 election, The Guardian reports.

Labour Party on Wednesday announced the composition of its 2023 presidential campaign council comprising 1,234 in Abuja.

Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, were not in attendance.

The presidential candidate had disclosed he was attending the ICAN 52nd Annual Accountants Conference.

Speaking at the event, the director general of the campaign council Doyin Okupe expressed confidence that Obi will poll a minimum of 15 million voters during the election.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair, impartial, fearless and patriotic umpire.

“Already, we have seen, earlier this year, in this very dispensation, how corrupt money politics and evil political conspiracies, have destroyed unity, peace and cohesion, and stifled healthy democratic determination, in the internal structures of political parties, leading to heightened tensions and political disaffection,” Okupe said.

“But we cannot allow these unhealthy practices, to continue to truncate the destiny of our nation. As leaders who profess love for the country and the people we aspire to lead, we must resolve to put a stop to these practices, this time, and commit to playing fairly, by the rules.”

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are no option for young Nigerians, saying they are culpable of corruption and greed.

“The arrogant, corrupt, and clearly selfish practices of this old order politicians and their parties, who believe they can always buy their way into power, and always compromise every institution, have now been spotlighted, and stand totally rejected, by this new class of Nigerian voters,” Okupe said.

He urged security agencies to stand tall against all nefarious political practices, and vile tendencies, that may want to sabotage the peace and progressive march of the country.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.