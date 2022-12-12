Petrol Hits N310 Per Liter In Kano Amid Scarcity

The pump price of petrol is now N310 per litre in Kano State amid prolonged scarcity of which has led to suffering among the people.

This was coming few days after the Department of State Services (DSS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and oil marketers to resolve the crisis.

However, the situation has worsened in Kano as the fuel price has risen from N280 to N310 in a few days.

According to Daily Trust , some of the fuel stations in the state, the majority of them were found locked up, with very few selling fuel at N310. The few that sell for N280 to N290 witness long queues.

A fuel attendant said they were directed by their boss to add the price to N310.

He said, “We don’t know what really happened, but this is not unconnected with the end of the year activities I guess. Within this week we added the price three times, from N280 to N310.”

A motorist, Salisu Jibrin, said he had no option than to buy for N310 because he could not join the long queues; which if he did would affect his earnings.

Chairman of the Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum, Alhaji Musa Yahaya Maikifi, said the private depot price was above N200, prompting marketers to sell above the rate in Kano and other states.

Reacting to the ultimatum given by the DSS, Maikifi said it was a good move towards solving the situation.

“Provided we are not refining the fuel in our country and the NNPC is using dollars to import the fuel, then we cannot end the fuel crisis in Nigeria,” he noted.

