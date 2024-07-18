Pheww! It’s been one year already! – By Emmanuel Bello

Today is exactly one year I got a call from Taraba’s swashbuckling secretary to the State Government, Bar GT Kataps. He went straight to the point that I should head to the stadium where the commissioners were billed to be sworn in. I told him, of course, I was going there to witness the event and congratulate them. He said, “No, get ready. You will be sworn in too alongside them as Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communication.” And that was that.

It’s been an exciting year working with the enigma, Dr Agbu Kefas- unarguably Nigeria’s most prolific governor. For a spokesman, this is the best governor one can work for: no controversies and plenty of materials to write on. Iconoclastic and almost surreptitious, working with Dr. Kefas is equally a huge experience, a university of sorts where you have no idea what’s coming next. You just have to be prepared. His almost boundless energies, his work ethics, and commitment to details are topnotch.

A media friendly governor, he is not a believer in media over hype. He tells me to keep it real. He believes the work he is doing should speak for themselves. Consequently, he is a reporter delight without any fanfare. He has total respect for the work journalists do but eschews the hyperbole or half truth. He believes the Fourth Estate of the Realm is a strong pillar of democracy. His administration has ushered in a refreshing atmosphere for my colleagues to work with less Government/practitioners antagonism.

A stickler to time and procedures, working with Dr Kefas requires discipline. A quiet person, he has an uncanny ability for eloquence. He writes most of his speeches with lots of inspirational lines. His other life as a man of God makes him a voracious reader too. Not a social media frenzied fan, he still believes in the power of that medium. He is incredibly fun to be with but his penchant for discipline, excellence can be unnerving at times.

Invariably, working with the star boy can be challenging as you maneuver through his vision and struggle to emulate his inimitable styles.

But it’s equally rewarding as you confront and learn new things everyday and sharpen your reflexes. You learn to adapt to speed and think outside that proverbial box. Because he is mostly unpredictable given his intelligence background, you are afforded the luxury to be creative and plan better. This is familiar territory for me but the latest experience is one that is enriching and enlivening. The coming years would be equally interesting.

Bello is Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications to Governor Kefas