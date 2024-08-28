Phone Users Get Sept 14 ‘Final Deadline’ For NIN-SIM Linkage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced September 14 as the ‘final deadline’ for the linkage of the National Identification Number (NIN) with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM).

NCC spokesman, Reuben Muoka, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, directing all mobile network operators (MNOs) to complete the verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

Mouka said over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to their NINs, “reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.”

“To ensure full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, the NCC has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024,” the statement read.

“Effective September 15, 2024, the Commission expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria will be without a valid NIN.”

According to the commission, through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases.

The NCC said that it also remained committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, adding that that this was to safeguard national security and ensure the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

The commission said that effective from Sept. 15, 2024, it expected that no SIM operating in Nigeria would be without a valid NIN.

“We urge all members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline.

“Alternatively, the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose. The NCC also reminds the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines.

“We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms,” it said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.