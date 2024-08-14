Plans to disqualify, harm PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighodalo ahead of Edo elections revealed

Alarming reports have surfaced suggesting that there are concerted efforts to disqualify the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo State.

Reliable sources have indicated that agents associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) are actively plotting to undermine Ighodalo’s candidacy.

The plans reportedly include not only legal maneuvers aimed at disqualifying him from the election but also potentially violent actions intended to incapacitate him, thereby removing him from the electoral contest.

The allegations suggest that there is a coordinated strategy to sabotage Ighodalo’s campaign through both legal and physical means.

According to insiders, the APC is leveraging various tactics to discredit and disqualify the PDP candidate, thereby diminishing the competition in the gubernatorial race.

Moreover, there are grave concerns about the safety of Ighodalo.

Sources claim that there are plans to harm him in a way that would render him unable to participate in the elections.

The gravity of these claims has prompted widespread condemnation and calls for immediate action from security operatives, the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission, national and international observers and civil society organisations.

Political analysts and advocates of democratic integrity are urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the allegations and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of all candidates and the fairness of the election.

The PDP has denounced the alleged schemes and called on the Election Commission and security agencies to act decisively against any attempts to undermine the electoral process.

A spokesperson for the PDP expressed deep concern over the reported plans, saying:

“We have credible information about these dangerous plots against our candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

“We demand an immediate and thorough investigation into these allegations. The integrity of our democratic process and the safety of our candidates must be ensured.”