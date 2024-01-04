Plateau Killings: Group Lauds Tinubu, Humanitarian Affairs Minister Over Timely Response

Plateau Humanitarian Vanguard (PHV), a social-cultural group in the North Central zone of Nigeria, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, for swiftly coming to the aide of the affected communities in the recent attacks in Plateau State.

The Vanguard, in a press statement Wednesday night, said, such humanitarian interventions, in the face of hunger and displeasure caused by the attacks, may though not compensate for the lost lives, but “can give the people the sense of belonging and ameliorate the momentous pains occasioned by the unfortunate attacks”.

No fewer than 200 people were killed by marauding gunmen in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve.

At least two persons were also killed in a renewed attack by assailants in Durbi village of Shere district, Jos East local government area, late Saturday night, barely one week after the first attack.

Dr. Edu, had in a condolence message to the people of Plateau after the attack, said government would mobilize immediate support to affected communities.

A statement by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr. Mohammed Idris, on the 28th December, 2023, also quoted the President as directing the “Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant agencies to work with the Plateau State Government to deliver immediate humanitarian relief to the affected communities”.

Consequently, Dr. Edu caused distributions of food and non-food relief materials to the victims of the attacks in Plateau State yesterday.

The Minister who also visited affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment of the affected area with her counterpart from the Ministry of Defence and Service Chiefs was on the ground to coordinate Hummanitarian Responses as directed by President Tinubu.

Reacting to the development through a statement on Wednesday, Comrade Jonah Pam, President of Plateau Humanitarian Vanguard, said the timely response of the federal government through the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, has given the people hope in the Asiwaju administration.

“This quick humanitarian interventions mean a lot to the people. Alot is already happening to the displaced people already and we definitely believe that any little support from government, individuals and organisations would go a long way to cushion the pains.

“We believe that no amount of humanitarian interventions can bring back our loved ones; but we also know this is not the first of such attacks in the past. What we normally get from the government at the central is a well crafted and rehearsed press statement, condemning the attack. And it ends there.

“At least, the coming of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria has shown them how things should be done in this situation.

“We also pray that it does not end in providing humanitarian interventions. The security agencies, especially the military, should live above board and get the perpetrators to pay for the heinous crime. It is a genocide against our people and we would not like it to sleep, as usual”, Comrade Pam said.

The statement also called on international Humanitarian organisations, local organisations and well spirited individulas not to leave the welfare and wellbeing of displaced persons in the aftermath of the killings to the Federal Government alone.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.