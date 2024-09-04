Police Arraign Bankers Over Alleged N35m Fraud

The police in Lagos have arraigned two employees of Keystone Bank Limited, Ebele Okpala and Perpetua Onyeto, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over their alleged involvement in an N35 million fraud.

The Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police docked Okpala and Onyeto before Justice Deinde Dipeolu on a five-count charge of conspiracy, theft, money laundering, and obtaining money by false presence.

The police prosecutor, Eliot Ejie, told the judge that the defendants committed the offences sometime in July 2023.

Ejie, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), also informed the court that Okpala, who worked in one of the bank’s branches in Anambra state, in connivance with Onyeto, who worked at a branch of the bank in Nsukka, Enugu State, to commit the financial fraud.

He further claimed that the first defendant fraudulently transferred N35 million from a company’s account to her account as proof of funds to facilitate her daughter’s approval of a Canadian Visa.

He maintained that the offences contravened sections 1(1)(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, and were punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.

The prosecutor also insisted that the offences violated sections 516 and 383 (1) of the Criminal Code Act LFN 2004. Sections 21(a) and 18 (2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 are punishable under section 18(3) of the same Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After arguments on their bail applications, Justice Dipeolu admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum.

The matter has been adjourned to November 6 for the two defendants’ trial.

