Police Arrested 5 Suspected Kidnappers In FCT

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested and recovered weapons from five suspected kidnappers in Gwagwa, a suburb in Abuja.

The FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, in a statement issued to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said they were arrested during an operation to beef up the security situation in FCT and environs between June 30 and July 3, 2024 in the Gwagwa and Dei-Dei areas of Abuja.

She said the suspects, Umar Abdullahi, a.k.a. Auta, 20, Likita Abubakar, 29, Salisu Sani, 24, Sabiu Mohammed, and Aliyu Suleiman, 24, were responsible for the kidnapping incident in Gwagwa on June 12, 2024, where a kidnapped victim was asked to pay N12 million as ransom from the family.

Udeh also listed the items recovered from the suspects, which include four AK-47 rifles, a Dane gun, two magazines, and eight unexpended live ammunition.

She said, „In a continuous effort to rid the nation‘s capital of criminality, the operatives of the FCT police command from the Utako division, in a two-day streak operation between June 30 and July 3, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, trailed and arrested five (5) notorious kidnappers at Gwagwa and Dei-Dei, Abuja, respectively.

The suspects, Umar Abdullahi, a.k.a. Auta, 20, Likita Abubakar, 29, Salisu Sani 24, Sabiu Mohammed, and Aliyu Suleiman, 24, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping incident in Gwagwa on June 12, 2024, where a victim was kidnapped, the sum of twelve (12) million naira was collected as ransom from the victim‘s family, and two others were killed. They are also responsible for several kidnappings and other heinous acts in the nation‘s capital.

“Four AK-47 rifles, a Dane gun, two magazines, and eight unexpended live ammunition were recovered from the suspects, as they have all confessed to the crime.”