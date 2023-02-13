Police Detain Pastor Who Stormed Pulpit With AK-47

Pastor Uche Aigbe of House on the Rock, Abuja, is currently being detained by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

A source disclosed that the pastor arrived at the Guzape office of the anti-car theft of FCT police command on Monday morning in company of the policeman whom he collected the rifle he mounted the pulpit with.

The police officer was identified as Inspector Musa Audu

“He and the police officer have been taken to his house for a search. They were handcuffed and taken away,” the police source said.

The pastor caused a stir during Sunday Service when he mounted the pulpit with the rifle.

“Some people are looking for my trouble. And I came here prepared. Today, there are some pastors with the gift of divination who go about ripping people off. This is why we should carry our ‘guns’ and defend ourselves. I will particularly be coming very soon for some of you sleeping in the church,” he said as the church erupted in laughter.

Earlier, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, had said the pastor had a case to answer.

In a series of tweets, Adejobi said AK-47 rifle falls under the prohibited firearms in Nigeria and only certain law enforcement officers are allowed to do carry it.

He said he had forwarded complaint over the pastor’s action to the FCT Police Commissioner to act.

“But if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it.

“The FCT police command will investigate it, i trust the new CP FCT, CP Sadiq,.. its shocking,” he wrote.

Contacted for reaction to the detention of the pastor, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in FCT, simply said, “We are on it.”

Quizzed for further comments, the PPRO said a statement would be issued soon.

