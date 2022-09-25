Connect with us

Police Intercept 2 Buses Loaded With Ammunition in Lagos

Published

The Lagos State Police Command has intercepted two commercial buses loaded with large quantity of live cartridges, three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects at Poromope Estate, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State, The Sun reports.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, “preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah, 35, Muazu Telim, 50,and Dahiru Idris, 36, were on their way to Katsina State.

“The suspects, recovered exhibits as well as the vehicles, with registration numbers KMC 438 YK, and KMC 394 XF have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for further investigations.”

